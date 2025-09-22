Ex-WWE star reflects on dream match with Gunther - "I lost, but learned a lot" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shanky Singh recently spoke about facing Gunther. He went one-on-one against the star in a non-televised match.

Back in 2023, WWE visited India for the Superstar Spectacle event. Several top stars, including World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, and Drew McIntyre, were at the show. During the event, The Ring General defended the IC title against Shanky in what was arguably one of the best matches of the night.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Singh mentioned that he was honored to be a part of the WWE family. He said that wrestling in India at Superstar Spectacle felt special because he was representing his country. He noted that facing Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship bout was a dream match for him. The 34-year-old star felt despite the loss, he learned a lot from the Ring General.

"When I reached WWE, I couldn’t believe I was wrestling on such a big platform. That I was representing India on such a massive platform." He continued, "Wrestling Gunther was a dream. Representing my country in Hyderabad. He was the Intercontinental Champion at that time. It felt special because my career has been long with ups and downs, injuries, emotions associated with this journey. Finally, I represented India in the US. I loved wrestling Gunther. I lost, but learned a lot. I loved the experience I represented my country. India saw me."

The Ring General was last seen in action at SummerSlam, defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk. He lost the match and hasn't returned since. The star had to take time off due to a legitimate nose surgery after the PLE.

It will be interesting to see when the hard-hitting star plans to return to the WWE.

While using the quotes from this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

