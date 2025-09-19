Former WWE Heavyweight Champion reportedly returning to action

An ex-WWE Heavyweight Champion might be coming back to the ring soon, according to reports. He was last seen at SummerSlam, facing CM Punk in a singles match.The former champion being talked about is Gunther, who is currently out with an injury. He was last seen fighting CM Punk with the World Heavyweight Championship at stake. During the brutal fight, the Ring General had blood coming out from around his nose, which was later made into an injury angle. In reality, Gunther was written off for a legitimate surgery he had to undergo.According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer, Gunther might be very close to returning. If he does, it will be interesting to see what he does next. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA former WWE star recently defended Gunther from Bret Hart's criticismBret Hart has been quite open about his criticism regarding the chops Gunther uses in the ring, calling them lazy. However, ex-WWE star EC3 believes that the point does not make sense.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he did not agree with Bret Hart. He also stated that Gunther's chops were safe despite looking stiff.&quot;I do agree with Bret in some aspects, but the argument itself is kinda like his opinion, and he's definitely entitled to it, and he's The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be, and he didn't throw chops, but he's also correct,&quot; EC3 said. &quot;The point and the purpose in what we do is physicality with purpose that is done safely that you can do over repetition of time.&quot;Nevertheless, Gunther's chops set him apart from from the rest of the roster in WWE. It remains to be seen what he plans to do when he returns in the near future.