EC3 Picks a Side in the Bret Hart vs. Gunther Chop Debate (Exclusive)

Bret Hart's criticism of Gunther's in-ring style has been a major talking point in the wrestling world lately. EC3, a WWE talent from 2009 to 2013 and 2018 to 2020, recently gave his verdict on The Hitman's remarks.
During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Hart described Gunther's use of the chop as "bulls**t" and "lazy." He also questioned why The Ring General performs a move that causes legitimate injury to someone's chest.
EC3 joined host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. Although he is a fan of Gunther's offense, the one-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion explained why Hart makes a good point.
"I do agree with Bret in some aspects, but the argument itself is kinda like his opinion, and he's definitely entitled to it, and he's The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be, and he didn't throw chops, but he's also correct," EC3 said. "The point and the purpose in what we do is physicality with purpose that is done safely that you can do over repetition of time."
EC3's advice for young wrestlers who replicate Gunther's chops
In the same episode, EC3 clarified that Gunther is one of the few wrestlers who use the chop in the right way from a storyline perspective.
The 42-year-old also encouraged up-and-coming talents to perfect the art of punching instead of chopping opponents.
"Where do I stand with chops?" EC3 continued. "Throw them if they mean something and throw them well, but if you don't know how to punch, learn to do that first, young boys and girls. And not them forearms too. They're rotten. They're terrible."
Earlier in the show, Vince Russo speculated whether Bret Hart took a shot at Shawn Michaels and Triple H while criticizing chops.
