EC3 on the Problem With Wrestlers Using Chops Outside of WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 worked for WWE from 2009 to 2013 before returning in 2018 for another two-year spell with the company. In an exclusive video, the former NXT star addressed Bret Hart's recent criticism of Gunther.

Hart said on The Masked Man Show that Gunther's chops are "bulls**t" and "lazy." The three-time WWE Hall of Famer also reiterated his belief that wrestlers should not legitimately hurt each other during matches.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo. Discussing Hart's comments, he expressed concerns about the number of up-and-coming wrestlers using chops on the independent scene.

"It's really a paradox because I get the chop, I like the chop, but I do think the chop is far overused, and I think the chop also, and this is not in Gunther's case, but it's now an asset and a tool, Pavlovian dog response, especially for young workers or indie wrestlers," EC3 said.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion added that some rookies rely too much on chops instead of learning how to punch.

"It's really hard to throw a good-looking punch that, because it's so hard, it's easier to chop, and a lot of people don't even try to learn how to throw a punch," EC3 continued. "They'll throw the chop because, (a) it's easier, (b) it makes a noise, (c) crowd usually responds, so the chop has kinda become so passé in that sense."

Watch the video above to hear Russo's take on whether Hart was right to publicly criticize Gunther.

EC3 on Gunther's chops against CM Punk

On August 2, CM Punk's SummerSlam match with Gunther largely revolved around The Straight Edge Superstar's attempt to avoid the chop.

Unlike Bret Hart, EC3 has no problem with the Austrian's use of the move as long as it makes sense from a storyline perspective.

"Gunther, on the other hand, what I like and love about what he does is his chops mean something, and if you watch the match with Punk, that was a huge asset, and it wasn't an excessive amount. It was well-placed, well-timed, part of the storytelling. But when it [the chop] catches Punk, the way he sells it, he needs to sell like he's coming back from the dead because he's getting his b**t beat so bad."

In the same episode, Russo explained how Hart might have indirectly taken a dig at Shawn Michaels and Triple H while criticizing Gunther.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

