Bret Hart Recently Took a Shot at Shawn Michaels and Triple H, Vince Russo Thinks (Exclusive)

Bret Hart recently criticized Gunther for using the chop as one of his signature WWE moves. Vince Russo, the company's former head writer, believes The Hitman might have aimed a dig at Shawn Michaels and Triple H while discussing the topic.

Ad

Michaels worked as a coach during Gunther's time in WWE's developmental system, while Triple H served as the creative figurehead of the NXT brand. The Ring General already used chops in other companies before joining World Wrestling Entertainment. However, he popularized the move while working under Michaels and Triple H from 2019 onward.

Hart famously had behind-the-scenes issues with the D-Generation X members, leading to the Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo shared a theory about the Canadian star's criticism of Gunther.

Ad

Trending

"Who else is he throwing under the bus? He's throwing Shawn [Michaels] and Hunter [Triple H] because they freaking trained Gunther."

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 discuss Bret Hart's remarks about Gunther.

Vince Russo understands Bret Hart's concerns

In 2000, Vince Russo faced Ric Flair in three WCW matches during his time as a writer and on-screen character for the promotion.

Having been on the receiving end of Flair's chops during those bouts, Russo appreciates why Bret Hart thinks Gunther is wrong to use the move.

Ad

"Chris, I remember getting chopped by [Ric] Flair the first time, and after like the second and third chop, there is a look on my face like, 'What the F are you doing?' Bro, he pulled nothing back with those. And, like Bret said, it hurt like hell."

EC3 worked for WWE from 2009 to 2013 before returning for another two-year run with the company in 2018. He joked that Flair likely hurt Russo on purpose due to their real-life problems.

Ad

"Flair made it a hallmark," EC3 said. "When you chop, secrets of the ring, there's ways when you're cupping your hand and you're following through that it has a sting to it, but it's not that bad because you're still working, so a lot of people maybe don't realize that. I think Ric Flair, being the master of the chop, probably did, and when he tuned up Vince Russo, you know, there was a point behind that."

Ad

In the same episode, Russo elaborated on why he had no problem with Bret Hart's outspoken views about Gunther.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!