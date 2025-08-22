Vince Russo Reacts to Bret Hart's Latest Gunther Criticism (Exclusive)

Bret Hart recently caused a stir after giving his honest opinion on Gunther using chops to hurt his WWE opponents. According to veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo, The Hitman is right to raise concerns.

Hart is viewed by many as one of the greatest in-ring talents in wrestling history. During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, the Canadian star criticized Gunther for performing a move that inflicts legitimate pain on other wrestlers.

Russo discussed Hart's comments with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3 on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws. Regarding chops in pro wrestling, the 64-year-old agreed with the three-time Hall of Famer.

"At the end of the day, we're not supposed to be hurting each other," Russo said. "It is a work. There is an art to the work. When you're hitting somebody with real chops, there's no art to that. You're really hitting them. And what Bret is trying to say is, if you really know how to work, you're not hitting anybody. I mean, that's what he's trying to say."

Watch the video above to hear more from the panel about the evolution of chops in the wrestling business.

Vince Russo on Bret Hart's Conversation with Gunther

During the same podcast appearance, Bret Hart revealed he told Gunther to his face that chops are "bulls**t" and "lazy."

Russo crossed paths with Hart while working as a writer for WWE and WCW. Knowing The Hitman, he has no doubts that the legendary wrestler told Gunther exactly what he thinks.

"Bret's taking a beating lately, but one thing I gotta say about Bret, bro, is when Bret says, 'I told Gunther to his face,' believe that Bret told him to his face," Russo said. "That's the kinda guy Bret Hart is. Bret is not gonna say something like this that he would not say to that individual."

Gunther has been one of WWE's top stars since moving to the main roster in 2022. He held the Intercontinental Championship for a record 666 days before winning the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

