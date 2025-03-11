WWE veteran explains the reason behind real-life heat with Ric Flair (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been involved in his fair share of controversies. He recently engaged in an online war of words with Vince Russo, and the latter explained the reason behind the same.

John Cena won the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake premium live event and will have a chance to surpass Flair's record for most world title wins at WrestleMania 41. He will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Las Vegas.

Following the event in Toronto, Ric Flair claimed that Cena would have to go through him to win his 17th world championship. In response, Vince Russo said that Flair was trying to be a part of the picture, which started an argument between the two veterans.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the following about the situation:

"Flair went after me on social media because I mentioned about the 80-year-old should be cut off. I didn’t say anything else, I don’t know what else I said."

The former WWE writer speculated that his recent comments might not have sat well with The Nature Boy.

"You asked me if I thought we’re going to see Flair and Cena going for the 17th [world] title, and I kinda said that I think 80 should be the cut off, bro. I think that’s what got him." [From 44:10 onwards]

Ric Flair is unlikely to be part of the title picture at WrestleMania 41, as he recently disclosed that he is still involved with AEW. However, the Hall of Famer has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV in a long time.

