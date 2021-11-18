Former WWE Superstar Bull Nakano was hospitalized due to liver disease, details horrific experience

In an interview with Oricon News, Bull Nakano explained how she suffered from liver disease and was hospitalized last year.

The former WWE Women’s Champion was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in July 2020 after facing various symptoms, including flaky skin, hair loss, and abdomen swelling with ascites. Nakano mentioned that she was even forced to wear diapers to work as she coughed up excrement:

“I was actually told a long time ago that I would have to be hospitalized for treatment. However, I couldn’t stay in the hospital for a long time due to my work, so I stopped going to the hospital. Eventually, though, I started coughing up excrement and had to wear diapers at work.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

As noted, this was caused due to years of alcohol consumption. Nakano claimed that, initially, she used to drink three 750 ml bottles of shochu in a day. The veteran wrestler explained how her body went through drastic changes after she stopped alcohol consumption:

“Until now, I couldn’t imagine a life without drinking. But after I was hospitalized and didn’t drink for about two months, I didn’t have the desire to drink anymore even after I left the hospital. Quitting drinking made my body healthier and I was able to live a more regular life. I can make good use of my time from morning to night, and that’s just a good thing.”

Bull Nakano is a pioneer of women's wrestling, especially in Japan

Bull Nakano was mostly known for her work in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where she worked from 1983-1996. During her time with the Japanese company, Nakano won several championships, including the AJW Championship. Bull Nakano is also a former AJW Junior Champion and a former one-time All-Pacific Champion.

Nakano is also known for her work in Mexico with CMLL before appearing for WWF in 1994. The former WWF Women's Champion also worked for WCW from 1995-1996.

In 1997, Bull Nakano retired from professional wrestling. In recent years, she has appeared for Rise Wrestling, where she has shared the stage with the likes of Kris Wolf, Kikyo, and current WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart.

