Bullet Club member sends a message to Tama Tonga after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Bullet Club member Gabe Kidd sent a message to Tama Tonga after WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Tonga is a former member and OG of the faction.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Tonga's Bloodline stablemate, Jacob Fatu, brutally assaulted Braun Strowman, leaving him in a bloody mess. Tonga eventually stepped in and prevented The Samoan Werewolf from causing further damage.

On X (fka Twitter) Tonga updated his bio and tweeted about it. The post caught Kidd's attention, who compared Tonga to The Young Bucks, who similarly updated their bio:

"YOUNG BUCKS AHHH TWEET," wrote Kidd.

In 2023, Kidd joined the Bullet Club alongside Alex Coughlin. The duo attacked Bishamon after they captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships.

The 27-year-old was recently in action against Kenny Omega, losing to the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Dynasty.

Meanwhile, Tama Tonga departed Bullet Club after Jay White's betrayal, as The Switchblade replaced him and Tanga Loa (now known as Tonga Loa in WWE) with The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows).

Following Tonga's departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling, he signed with the WWE. He made his debut post-WrestleMania XL by attacking Jimmy Uso and joining The New Bloodline.

