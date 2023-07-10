Bullet Club members spotted with WWE Superstar, share photo together on social media

The Bullet Club consists of numerous talented and top superstars across various promotions. IMPACT Wrestling stars Chris Bey and Ace Austin are also a part of the faction.

Taking to Instagram, Bey recently shared a photo with WWE star 'Michin' Mia Yim. The 34-year-old star is currently a part of The O.C. (The Original Club) in WWE. The faction consists of former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

In the photo, all three superstars are seen posing with the iconic Too Sweet hand gesture. Bey also sent a two-word message, courtesy of the image caption.

"Too Sweet 🤘🏾 #BulletClub #TheOC #ABC," wrote Chris Bey.

Check out Chris Bey and Ace Austin's photo with Mia Yim:

The Bullet Club has members across various promotions

The Bullet Club currently has members and various incarnations all across the professional wrestling world.

The faction is still mainly based in Japan under New Japan Pro Wrestling. Known as BC War Dogs, the stable found a new member in the form of David Finlay. The son of WWE legend Fit Finlay recently recruited several new members to the group, including Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Gabriel Kidd.

One of the main incarnations of the group is the House of Torture, a sub-group who are still part of the faction but mainly associates with its own members.

House of Torture includes Dick Togo, EVIL, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi.

Moving over to the US, the duo of Chris Bey and Ace Austin are part of the main faction but mostly operate under IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW Strong. They occasionally appear in NJPW.

Over in AEW, former BC leader Jay White has formed the Bullet Club Gold, which includes Juice Robinson and The Gunns. The BC has also created a version in Australia that includes members like Jack Bonza, Lyrebird Luchi, and others.

Are you a fan of the iconic faction? Sound off in the comment section below.

