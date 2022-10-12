"Can we just talk!?" - Bullet Club OG sends a message to current faction members after attacking Finn Balor 

Finn Balor is the founder of the Bullet Club and was attacked by members of the group on this week's RAW.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows set their sights on the former Prince Devitt. Taking to Twitter, Bad Luck Fale, who was the primary member of the group with Balor, sent a message.

The Underboss expressed his concern after the infighting between his close friends, as The Good Brothers assisted AJ Styles in his battle against Balor's Judgment Day. Styles is also a former Bullet Club member and replaced Balor after he departed New Japan Pro Wrestling:

"My friends. Can we just talk!?" wrote Bad Luck Fale.

Balor created the BC back in 2013 when he betrayed his Apollo 55 tag team partner, Ryusuke Taguchi.

In doing so, the Irishman turned heel and marked the beginning of one of the most iconic factions in professional wrestling history.

Bullet Club leader Jay White spoke about The Good Brothers' WWE return

Jay White previously claimed that the Bullet Club was going to make big moves under his leadership and that has indeed turned out to be the case. The faction now has roots in New Japan Pro Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, AEW, and WWE.

Speaking at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference, White said that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows' return to WWE was part of his plan:

"First things first, how about we shoutout The Good Brothers, huh? Look at those boys, Gallows and Anderson, making history as always. I don't think you realize how big of a moment that is, look at that. You remember a little bit while ago, earlier this year, you can go back and find it, I talked about my vision for Bullet Club, how we were going to take over the world and expand between all the different companies but would you look at that? We've done just that, just like I envisioned. It's always a part for The Catalyst of professional wrestling," said White. [0:01-0:34]

White is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Interestingly enough, Finn Balor and Bad Luck Fale played a very crucial role in White's association with the BC.

