Bullet Club's El Phantasmo paid a unique tribute to Edge at Wrestle Kingdom 15

On the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15, Bullet Club's El Phantasmo opened the night in a fun Jr. Heavyweight match against Hiromu Takahashi. Having won the Super J-Cup 2020, ELP was determined to beat the winner of the Best of the Super Juniors 2020 in the form of Hiromu Takahashi.

While the result eventually didn't go El Phantasmo's way, the Bullet Club sensation did pay tribute to WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. Taking to Twitter, ELP made it quite clear that his gear from Wrestle Kingdom 15 was a tribute to the fellow Canadian.

As ELP likes to put it, from one Canadian legend to another. Here is Phantasmo's tribute to Edge:

If El Phantasmo had won on Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 15 then the Bullet Club star would've challenged his fellow stablemate Taiji Ishimori on Night 2. However, that wasn't the case to be, as Takahashi outlasted ELP and eventually went on to beat Ishimori on the second night, as well.

What could 2021 have in store for El Phantasmo?

Despite the loss at Wrestle Kingdom 15, El Phantasmo is expected to enjoy another successful year. The Bullet Club star didn't have the opportunity to properly compete in 2020, amid the pandemic, but still would go on to win his second Super J-Cup trophy in a row.

In 2021, El Phantasmo is expected to be a vital part of the stacked Jr. Heavyweight Division. Along with the likes of champion Hiromu, former champions Taiji Ishimori, Ryusuke Taguchi, Bushi, and co, ELP is expected to be a challenger in the division. The Jr. Heavyweight division also includes the likes of SHO, YOH, Robbie Eagles, Master Wato, and El Desperado. Therefore, El Phantasmo should definitely be someone to watch out for in 2021.

On the other hand, the man whom Phantasmo paid tribute to at Wrestle Kingdom 15, Edge, has been out of action for a while in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar made his dramatic return to in-ring action in early 2020, however, has been out of action since his classic against Randy Orton last year.