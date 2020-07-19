At Slammiversary 2020, The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their debut for Impact Wrestling. They appeared in the closing segment of the show and helped out newly crowned Impact Wrestling World Champion, Eddie Edwards in an assault against Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.

In reaction to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's Impact debut, their former Bullet Club compatriot Tama Tonga took to Twitter and reacted by sending out a tweet similar to Finn Balor's.

'The Bad Boy' simply wrote "Good Brothers", indicating his love towards his former Bullet Club stablemates:

Good Brothers https://t.co/P4CdnVLZih — Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) July 19, 2020

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were a part of the Bullet Club along with Tama Tonga during the group's initial days. Tama and Anderson are among the OG members of the faction and BC originator Finn Balor also reacted to The Good Brothers' IMPACT debut with a similar tweet.

Good Brothers — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 19, 2020

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' arrival in IMPACT

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their IMPACT debut at Slammiversary XVIII. Prior to their official debut, The Good Brothers hosted a special episode of the Talk'N Shop Podcast where they revealed that they had signed with IMPACT.

"I think the most important thing right now is that the fact that we are live and the countdown has expired. And the rumors are true, the internet buzz was correct, we have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. It's midnight, we're live, and we're going to be live on PPV tonight for Slammiversary. It's good brother time baby."

Advertisement

It also remains to be seen if The Good Brothers will be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling and reunite with their former faction-mates in Bullet Club. Their current deal with IMPACT will allow them to work NJPW shows and the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions are once again set to rejuvenate their careers and takeover tag team wrestling by storm.

As far as Slammiversary was concerned, Anderson and Gallows weren't the only former WWE Superstars who made their debut for IMPACT, as Heath Slater, EC3, and Eric Young also made surprise appearances on the night.

It remains to be seen how Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and every other new signee gets involved around the IMPACT Zone, however, one should definitely be excited if you're an IMPACT fan yourself.