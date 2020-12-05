In a recent tweet, Bullet Club star Tama Tonga sent a message to WWE COO Triple H. Taking to social media, the BC OG continued with his trend of teasing an alliance with other wrestling companies.

With Triple H recently claiming that WWE is open to business with other promotions, Tama claimed that the former's "boys don't want none". The tweet clearly being a transparent reference to AJ Styles' current WWE theme song.

Here is what Tama Tonga tweeted out:

Your boys don’t want none. https://t.co/TPEGTcOZvq — Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 5, 2020

In recent weeks, Tama Tonga has sent out multiple tweets of a similar fashion. First, he tagged newly crowned AEW World Champion and former Bullet Club stablemate, Kenny Omega in a tweet. Tama then followed up with a tweet at Vince McMahon, tagging the WWE Chairman in the very same manner.

That being said, as of now, there have been no clear hints from NJPW management about a potential working relationship with a new promotion. The Japanese company is already working with the likes of CMLL and RevPro, however, there is a chance of New Japan possibly going back to an alliance with IMPACT Wrestling.

That being said, of course, it opens a door for NJPW to work with AEW, as Tony Khan's promotion recently announced their alliance with IMPACT. And with IMPACT Superstar Chris Bey set to work with NJPW this year, things could get really interesting from here onwards.

Is Tama Tonga hinting towards NJPW aligning with other wrestling companies?

Tama Tonga is usually known for his social media shenanigans and so is his stable Bullet Club. In recent weeks, KENTA from the Bullet Club also teased an appearance on Dynamite and is now likely to fully focus on Jon Moxley.

However, as things stand, the chances of a potential working relationship between NJPW and WWE are very slim. In the past, however, the wrestling fans did witness Jushin 'Thunder' Liger work for WWE NXT and Kota Ibushi, while not being contracted to NJPW, also working in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic.