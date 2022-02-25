Could not relate more - Bullet Club star sends a message to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Bullet Club star Chris Bey has sent a message to Brock Lesnar. Taking to social media, Bey highlighted a recent quote from Lesnar where he admitted that he prefers to stay away from people.

It is no secret that Lesnar prefers to maintain a low-key lifestyle outside of the professional wrestling industry. The Beast Incarnate isn't usually someone who interacts with the media.

Taking to Twitter, Bey responded positively to Lesnar's quote. The current IMPACT Wrestling star wrote the following:

"I could not relate with a quote more."

Check out Chris Bey's tweet below:

Chris Bey @DashingChrisBey I could not relate with a quote more I could not relate with a quote more https://t.co/ztyTLb8Rbi

Much like Lesnar has been at the top of his game, Chris Bey is also quickly on the rise in IMPACT Wrestling. A former one-time IMPACT X-Division Champion, Bey was recruited into the Bullet Club by Jay White a few months ago.

Bey also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling, representing the Bullet Club in the promotion. The former X-Division Champion was recently part of a huge betrayal within the faction, as he played a major role in White throwing OGs Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa out of the Bullet Club.

Switchblade instead brought in former WWE stars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, the reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions, into the Bullet Club.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns in a colossal Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar recently won the WWE Championship by dethroning Bobby Lashley inside the Elimination Chamber.

The Beast Incarnate also got past Riddle, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory to win the 2022 Men's Elimination Chamber. Heading into the recently concluded premium live event, Lesnar lost the WWE Title to Lashley at the Royal Rumble show after interference from The Head of The Table.

WrestleMania 38 won't be the first time Lesnar and Reigns cross paths at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The pair have previously collided at WrestleMania 31 and 34.

Are you excited to see Reigns and Lesnar clash once more? Who do you think leaves WrestleMania as the victor? Sound off below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku