Bully Ray is biased toward WWE, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Bully Ray recently caused a stir on X by suggesting AEW's Adam Page and MJF would improve if they joined WWE. Reacting to the comments, former wrestling writer Vince Russo questioned whether the Hall of Famer is biased.

On March 12, Bully Ray praised MJF and Page's backstage segment on AEW Dynamite. The 53-year-old added that both wrestlers should "go to WWE, learn the correct way, and become stars." He also advertised his Busted Open After Dark show in the same post.

Russo has worked as a podcaster for the last decade after writing for several wrestling companies, including TNA, WCW, and WWE. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, he said Bully Ray's opinions cannot be trusted because of the legendary wrestler's relationship with WWE.

"Bro, you're either in the business or you're on the outside of the business, otherwise I'm not gonna believe a word you freaking say," Russo stated. "I would tell this to Bully and he'd get hot at me and cuss me up and down. You cannot be working for the WWE and then be having a podcast that I'm supposed to believe that you're calling it down the middle when you're getting a paycheck from one of these companies. That's why I stay out of it." [9:31 – 9:59]

Bully Ray is a mentor on the WWE show LFG alongside Booker T, Mickie James, and The Undertaker. In 2024, he wrestled on NXT and served as the special guest referee for The Pride's win over The Final Testament at WrestleMania XL.

Vince Russo's advice for Bully Ray

Although he has no plans to return to the wrestling business, Vince Russo claims he would quit podcasting if he signed for a major company.

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion added that Bully Ray's wrestling analysis should not be taken seriously unless he cuts ties with WWE.

"You're not gonna say anything bad about them," Russo continued. "You're probably gonna bury the competition, so you're gonna have to make a decision. You either wanna collect a paycheck or you wanna go out there and tell the truth. No handcuffs, no limits. And to try to do both, bro, that's why, man, I just gotta tell you, I've known Bully for a long time, but once I'm seeing him on WWE TV, bro, everything he says I gotta take with a grain of salt." [10:16 – 10:48]

Bully made his name as one-half of The Dudley Boyz alongside D-Von Dudley. He debuted in 1991 and worked for ECW, TNA, WWE, and several other organizations.

