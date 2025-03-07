Bully Ray credits 33-year-old WWE star for IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley success on RAW; heaps massive praise

On Monday, IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley battled for the Women's World Championship in the main event of RAW. While Sky emerged victorious and put up a brilliant performance, a 33-year-old star was praised for her performance in the match.

The 33-year-old who was praised for her role in the match is WWE referee Jessika Carr. During a recent episode of Busted Open, WWE legend Bully Ray spoke about the match between Sky and Ripley, and praised Carr too.

During the podcast, Ray credited WWE for the unpredictability they brought in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Further, the WWE Hall of Famer paid respects to everyone who was involved in the match. Bully Ray said:

"Never saw it coming, never knew it was going to happen, and it happened, and the whole place blew. And the way they got there, they did a great job of it. Hats off to all the ladies. Major hats off, double thumbs up to the referee Jessika Carr, who did an amazing job of being an incredible referee last night and doing her job." [1:11 onwards]

You can check what Bully Ray said in the video below:

Rhea Ripley broke her silence after losing the title to IYO Sky at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley's loss to IYO Sky on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW was unexpected. Hence, it was only natural that Ripley was emotional after losing her title. In an interview with Jackie Redmond backstage, Ripley opened up on the loss.

She said:

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real." [0:15-1:01]

You can check what Rhea Ripley said below:

Expand Tweet

With how things are right now, IYO Sky will defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. However, it will be interesting to see if WWE finds a way to add Rhea Ripley to the match and makes it a triple-threat.

