Bully Ray discusses how Drew McIntyre should be booked if he loses the WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Backlash. Though Drew McIntyre has been doing a great job as the Champion, Bully Ray believes that it is time for WWE to make Bobby Lashley the top Champion.

While speaking on the Busted Open radio podcast, former WWE Superstar Bully Ray talked about why Drew McIntyre was unlucky in winning the WWE Championship at the time of a pandemic.

He also stated that if McIntyre was to lose the WWE Championship at Backlash, the company needs to have McIntyre win the WWE Championship again when the crowd returns to the arenas.

This whole pandemic situation that has been unfortunate for Drew, Vince had high hopes for Drew. Drew’s doing a great job and Drew can continue to do a great job. When the crowds are back? I think job number one with Drew is to get that World Heavyweight Championship back on him. (H/t: Sescoops)

Drew McIntyre's rise to the top

Drew McIntyre won the 2020 Royal Rumble and chose to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Much like Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston, WrestleMania was supposed to be the crowning moment for The Scottish Psychopath. Even though McIntyre did win the WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania, having no live audience put a damper on his big win.

Drew McIntyre had been struggling in the mid-card ever since he made his return on RAW, but the win over Brock Lesnar was set to launch his career into the top card. While Drew McIntyre has done a solid job as the Champion, it is hard to gauge if he is over with the crowd as the current scenario has made it difficult to understand if McIntyre as WWE Champion is over.

Bully Ray says that it will only be when the crowd returns that Drew McIntyre's success could be measured.

When there are crowds back allowed in the house? That’s when we’ll finally find out if Drew is truly over with the fan base

