Bully Ray on Dominik Mysterio possibly receiving a new WWE name

Bully Ray, known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, believes Dominik Mysterio should change his last name.

The 25-year-old recently joined The Judgment Day after betraying his father, Rey Mysterio. On this week's RAW, the villainous superstar boldly claimed that he is "this generation's Eddie Guerrero." When fans reacted negatively, he corrected himself by stating that Guerrero "was his generation's Dominik Mysterio."

Bully Ray has enjoyed watching Dominik progress as a character over the last few weeks. On Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that the Judgment Day member change his surname to Guerrero:

"I love the relationship with Rhea [Ripley]," Bully Ray said. "I love Rhea constantly being in his ear. Taking shots at Eddie Guerrero will always get you heat, saying that Eddie Guerrero was the Dominik Mysterio of his generation. Getting back to the name thing, I know they did the angle years ago with Eddie possibly being Dom's dad, what about Dominik taking the Guerrero last name over the Mysterio last name?"

In 2005, an eight-year-old Dominik Mysterio participated in a memorable WWE storyline involving Rey Mysterio and the late Eddie Guerrero. The angle led to a ladder match at SummerSlam 2005, where Rey Mysterio defeated his real-life friend to gain custody of Dominik.

Guerrero passed away three months after the match due to acute heart failure.

Why Bully Ray wants Dominik Mysterio to change his name

In storyline, Rey Mysterio has repeatedly said he will never fight his son. The masked veteran even threatened to quit WWE recently before Triple H agreed to move him away from Dominik's brand, RAW, and over to SmackDown.

In Bully Ray's opinion, Dominik would garner even more negative reactions from fans if he announced that he no longer wants to be a Mysterio:

"After hearing Dom talk last night, I'm saying to myself, wouldn't it be monster heat for Dominik to renounce, drop, get rid of the Mysterio last name? There can be nothing more insulting to the family than for Dom to say that he is disgusted by this last name, he's disgusted with ever being associated with his father."

Dominik recorded arguably the biggest win of his career last week when he defeated AJ Styles on RAW. Rey Mysterio, meanwhile, is currently feuding with Intercontinental Champion Gunther on SmackDown.

Should Dominik Mysterio become Dominik Guerrero? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

