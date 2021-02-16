Bully Ray on Drew McIntyre's possible WrestleMania 37 opponent: "I could make an argument for him being the MVP of the WWE"

With WrestleMania 37 just months away, there has been a lot of speculation as to who WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will face at the show. WWE legend Bully Ray believes Sheamus would be the perfect opponent for Drew McIntyre and a match between the two is something he would love to see.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that given the current storyline between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, he wants to see a WrestleMania match between the two men. Bully Ray also stated that while Sheamus is a tremendous performer, he has not quite reached the level he was once at in WWE.

''Because Sheamus is/has been so damn good and I could make an argument for him being the MVP of the WWE for a long time now; at least during the COVID era, with his matches and his promos and everything they’ve handed him. I’m just not sure if that’s a WrestleMania marquee main event.”

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre had been best friends for over 20 years before Sheamus turned his back on the WWE Champion, attacking him from behind a few weeks back on RAW. While Sheamus will get his shot at McIntyre's WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, a one-on-one match between the two might also be on the cards soon.

What's next for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre?

The feud between Sheamus and McIntyre has been going strong on RAW, as the Celtic Warrior even picked up a win against the current WWE Champion this week.

While Sheamus and McIntyre will put on a clinic if given a match at WrestleMania, Sheamus' recent win-loss record doesn't put him across as much of a legitimate threat to the Scottish Warriors' Championship.

Do you think Sheamus should face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania or should WWE find some other challenger for the WWE Champion? Let us know in the comments.