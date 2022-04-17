"So f***ing good at what she does" - WWE Hall of Famer claims Charlotte Flair has come out of her father's shadow

Former WWE Superstar Bully Ray recently claimed that Charlotte Flair has come out of her father Ric Flair's shadow.

The Queen, being the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, had high expectations from fans when she joined WWE. Ten years into the promotion, Charlotte Flair has now created her own legacy by winning the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship six times each.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that it doesn't remind him of Ric Flair when thinking about Charlotte.

"She is so f**king good at what she does and people love to hate on Charlotte for whatever reason. Charlotte got out of Ric's shadow. I don't think of Ric Flair at all when I think of Charlotte. Zero." (49:05 onwards)

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also opined that Charlotte Flair is a complete package and can easily don any character.

"This is not about the amount of championships she has won. This is about the woman, the entertainer, the professional she has turned into. Whenever you see her, she looks amazing. Her gear is probably the least flattering thing she wears. She is always dressed to the nines. She is polished, she is everything, she’s got the ‘It’ factor. She can look like a beauty queen one day and then she can mix it up like a tomboy in the mud and the next day get into a scrap or a fight and then everything in between. You want to put her on Good Morning America, you can do that, you need her on a billboard, you can do that. She is everything you want a professional wrestler to be." (49:37 onwards)

Charlotte Flair reveals the inspiration behind her heel character

The current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has opened up about the inspiration behind her heel character.

Flair is currently playing heel in a feud against Ronda Rousey. Promoting her father's WWE Evil episode, The Queen revealed that she mastered the art of portraying an evil character from her dad, Ric Flair.

"You want to know where I learned to be evil? From my dad," she said.

The former Women's Champion is all set to face Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit Match" at WrestleMania Backlash. The premium live event will be held at Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

