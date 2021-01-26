Bully Ray lashes out at fans for targeting RAW Superstar on social media

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (or Bubba Ray Dudley) recently discussed the negativity that surrounds a top RAW Superstar, and he argued that it's uncalled for. WWE star Charlotte Flair is a divisive figure in the professional wrestling world. Some fans think she's a living legend, but others often criticize The Queen on social media.

Charlotte Flair is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Flair and Asuka won the titles at WWE TLC. The Queen has recently been involved in a storyline with her father Ric Flair and RAW Superstar Lacey Evans. Meanwhile, Bully Ray is one-half of the most legendary tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that Charlotte Flair deserves none of the heat she gets on social media. He called Charlotte one of the best workers in WWE today. He praised her in-ring psychology and her athletic ability.

Dave LaGreca agreed with Bully Ray and stated that it boggles his mind that some fans can not see the talent in Charlotte Flair.

''I don't understand going to social media and p*****g on someone who is absolutely fantastic. It boggles my mind. How can you be blind to the athletic ability, that she can be a ring general, the psychology she uses and right now she is not in a main event storyline and has been off-tv for months.''

Ray clearly doesn't approve of the fans' constant criticism of Charlotte Flair. He pointed out that she's not even in the main event storyline right now. Plus, she has been absent for a few months, so other stars received opportunities during her hiatus.

Bully Ray praises Charlotte Flair's athleticism

Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca also discussed where Charlotte Flair ranks among her fellow Four Horsewomen. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks have all been quite successful, but Ray complimented Flair's natural abilities in the ring.

''Charlotte, you called her head and shoulders above the rest. I don't think she is head and shoulders above Sasha [Banks] or Bayley. Do I think she is better? Yes. And why have I said she is better? Because of her natural, god-given athletic ability. I think she's a little bit of a better athlete than Sasha and Bayley.''

Every time you try to forget who I am, I’ll be right there to remind you again pic.twitter.com/06tdIfvqpz — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 1, 2020

Bully Ray praised Charlotte Flair by saying that she has more than lived up to the expectations set by her father's name. He went on to say that Randy Orton may or may not be remembered as the greatest of all time when all is said and done, but Charlotte Flair is likely going to be remembered as the greatest ever in her league.

