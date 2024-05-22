Bully Ray picks Gunther to win WWE King of the Ring, especially if he faces a former World Champion in the finals

WWE legend Bully Ray recently shared that he favors Gunther to be crowned as the 2024 King of the Ring. The veteran has put forward this condition only if 14-time World Champion Randy Orton advances to the final round of the tournament.

The Ring General defeated Jey Uso to earn his place in the KOTR final round on Monday Night RAW. His opponent for Saudi Arabia will be decided on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

On the other side of the bracket, The Viper defeated Carmelo Hayes and Tama Tonga pinned LA Knight to move to the semifinal round. The Orton vs. Tonga match is scheduled for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown and the winner will lock horns with the former Intercontinental Champion at the Jeddah Superdome on May 25.

While speaking on an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley and co-host Dave LaGreca discussed a potential Randy Orton vs. Gunther match for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. The Hall of Famer explained why he would pick The Imperium leader over The Apex Predator, despite the match being too close to call.

"This one is not easy to call. I'm going to side with Gunther. I'm going 51-49 Guynther goes over because Randy can eat a loss. Randy can eat a Stone-Cold-Steve-Austin-not-tapping-out-with-the-crimson-mask type of loss. Gunther's trajectory needs to continue in that upward (direction)," said Bully Ray. [From 04:49 to 05:13]

Watch the full video below:

Bully Ray reacts to Gunther breaking Vince McMahon's old WWE rule

Before The Ring General went one-on-one with Jey Uso on this week's RAW, he cut a promo backstage. The 36-year-old star asserted that when the bell rings, it's about who's a better "professional wrestler."

For those unaware, under Vince McMahon's leadership, terms such as "professional wrestling", "wrestlers," and "wrestling" were banned from being mentioned on TV. Bully Ray took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how WWE has come a long way in the new Triple H era.

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait until this week's SmackDown to see who punches his ticket to face Gunther in Saudi Arabia.

If you use any quotes, please credit the Busted Open podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.