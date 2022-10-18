Bully Ray points out a mistake WWE shouldn't repeat with Bray Wyatt character

Hall of Famer Bully Ray has pointed out one major issue that WWE must not make with Bray Wyatt's character.

Wyatt spoke for the first time since his return to WWE on last week's SmackDown, where he seemed to showcase his true self rather than playing a character.

On the latest episode of Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated the direction that WWE is possibly going with Bray Wyatt's character. He explained one major issue that Wyatt's character had last time around, which is a mistake the company shouldn't commit again.

"It almost seems like Bray Wyatt coming out as Windham Rotunda, or Bray Wyatt, whatever you want to say, in his purest form, wanted to be good, wanted to bear his soul, but the voices in his head, the characters that he's portrayed, just won't let him. And that's the road I think they're going down. Got to be careful though. With The Fiend, they painted themselves into such a corner where this guy was impervious to pain. They have to be able to have this depth of character in which Bray Wyatt can still wrestle a match and work a match," said Bully Ray. [From 9:29 to 10:15]

He also highlighted one important issue that Wyatt faced during his first run in the company.

"My biggest fear for The Fiend was, what happens when the bell rings and the house lights go up. Now what? Now he's just another pro wrestler. In a ring, you have this character that has so many layers. It's so deep, but then once the bell rings, you're a pro wrestler and you gotta wrestle a match. And that's where the disconnect came from me with The Fiend," stated the Hall of Famer. [From 10:16 to 10:41]

What are the rumored plans for Bray Wyatt in WWE?

As per a recent report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, WWE reportedly has plans to put Wyatt in a faction.

"I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down," said Meltzer. [H/T Wrestling News]

Meltzer said that a few names are rumored to be part of the faction, but a source told him that the names could change.

The company is reportedly planning to keep the faction and the rumored members of the faction a secret.

