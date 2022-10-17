Major reports on WWE's storyline plans for Bray Wyatt after huge return

Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, and it looks like new reports have emerged about WWE's potential plans for his character going forward.

A report regarding his storyline plans has emerged, courtesy of Dave Meltzer. Speaking on TSN Radio’s Sunday Night’s Main Event, Meltzer discussed the names for a potential Wyatt 6 faction.

Meltzer claimed that he has heard about a few names who could be part of the rumored faction. However, he added that WWE themselves haven't yet fully worked out the storyline featuring Wyatt.

“I’ve certainly heard names for a faction but then I heard other people say those aren’t the names. And someone even told me it’s not even all worked out exactly how it’s all gonna go down.” (H/T Wrestling News)

He further added that Wyatt 6 will be a faction and that WWE is trying to keep it a secret.

“I think it’s a faction. As far as who’s playing what, I don’t know. It’s being kept like that for a reason. I think they are trying to keep it secretive…”

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Wyatt addressed the WWE Universe in a very heartfelt promo before being interrupted by a bizarre video package.

This fueled rumors within the WWE Universe, who claimed that Wyatt 6 is six different characters of the former Universal Champion himself. Fans tend to believe that Wyatt will portray several personalities going forward.

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer praised Bray Wyatt's promo from SmackDown

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer praised Bray Wyatt's promo from last week's episode of SmackDown.

The hardcore legend stated that he could relate to Wyatt's promo, as he said a lot of things that several wrestlers had to face in their careers. Dreamer said:

"I loved it. Like I said, that's relatable. That's a relatable quality," said Dreamer. "Everything that he said, we have all experienced. It makes you wanna like this person more because I felt they opened up. If I'm producing this segment, Bray Wyatt is this unique, unique creative individual and I love creative types."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Wyatt going forward and how the Wyatt 6 storyline will unfold.

