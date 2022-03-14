"Looks amazing" - Bully Ray praises top WWE female superstar

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair looks and sounds like a champion, as per Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

Flair is currently in her sixth reign as SmackDown Women's Champion and has won the women's world title 13 times in WWE. She is presently in a feud with Ronda Rousey and will put her title on the line against the Women's Royal Rumble winner at WrestleMania 38.

While talking about the Charlotte Flair-Ronda Rousey feud on the Busted Open show, Bully Ray had special praise for the SmackDown Women's Champion, stating that The Queen looked like a real champion. He compared her character and attitude to that of her father, Ric Flair.

"I've got to tell you, when I'm looking at Charlotte in the ring lately, I'm just like, 'Holy sh*t!' Charlotte looks amazing. When she's dressed and she has that championship, she looks like... She reminds me of her dad or a Bockwinkel or any champion that carried a championship with honor and prestige. That freaking championship just looks right on Charlotte Flair," said Bully Ray. (From 6:10 to 6:49)

Flair already has her sights set on two other superstars after WrestleMania 38, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The Queen previously defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Charlotte Flair's current reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

The Queen's current SmackDown title run began in controversial circumstances when she exchanged her title with Becky Lynch, after the two champions were drafted to the opposite brands.

Before exchanging her title with Lynch, Flair won the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam in August, defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at the marquee event.

Flair has feuded with the likes of Sasha Banks, Toni Storm, and Naomi since she won the title in October.

