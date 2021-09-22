WWE legend has a problem with the Rhea Ripley-Nikki A.S.H. storyline 

Bully Ray recently highlighted his problem with Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley's partnership on WWE RAW. He believes the company has not presented a compelling reason behind why the contrasting superstars are allies in the first place.

Although Ripley and A.S.H. currently portray heroes on-screen, they feuded over the RAW Women's Championship not too long ago. Since exiting the title scene, the foes-turned-friends have won tag team gold together.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed that Vince McMahon might be a fan of their pairing because of how different they are as characters. While Rhea Ripley has developed a darker tone to her on-screen persona over the years, Nikki A.S.H. is one of the most cheerful gimmicks in recent memory.

"All you have to do is make me understand why a woman like Rhea would want to stand next to a woman like Nikki. I'm talking about the characters. Yes, the characters are an odd couple, and that's why Vince loves it. It's almost like the old, you know, 'But can they get along?'" Bully Ray continued, "You want me to understand Nikki and Rhea standing next to each other? Tell me a story of why they are standing next to each other."

You can check out Ray's full comments on this topic in the tweet embedded above.

Bully Ray on a potential backstory for Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley's WWE partnership

The WWE legend spoke about a possible 'downfall' angle for Ripley on the main roster.

He said that in such a scenario, Nikki A.S.H. could have been the one to build the former NXT star's confidence back up, thereby creating a partnership based on trust.

"Have Nikki tell Rhea that, 'I've felt the same way you've felt before. I know what it's like to be in your shoes. I know what it's like to be unsure of myself.' And then talk her up," said Bully Ray. "Now I know why a woman with the stature and the look of Rhea would want to stand next to Nikki because 'Nikki was my friend when nobody else wanted to talk to me or be my friend in the WWE. I realized that this is the cutthroat place that I was warned about. But Nikki A.S.H. stood by my side.' Isn't that enough of a story for you to get why they would be tagging?"

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray's take regarding Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley's tag team? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription while using any quotes from this article.

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Kaushik Das