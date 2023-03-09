Bully Ray pushes for surprising name to be added to WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend over the years. The annual ceremony is scheduled to take place this year on March 31st in Los Angeles, California, following Friday Night SmackDown.

Uncharacteristically, the company is yet to announce any legend to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Meanwhile, industry veteran Bully Ray has brought to light a superstar deserving of the honor: Spike Dudley.

The Dudleys ruled the tag team division between 1999-2001 alongside Edge, Christian, The Hardys, and Lita.

Spike (real name Matthew Jonathan Hyson) signed with WWE during WrestleMania season in 2001, immediately aligning with his half-brothers, Bubba Ray and D-Von. All three were involved in the legendary triple threat TLC match at WrestleMania X-Seven.

Prior to his departure from the Stamford-based promotion in 2005, Spike Dudley spent an entire year in the Cruiserweight division, even winning the Cruiserweight Championship once.

Bully Ray captioned a recent post that featured The Dudleys hurling Spike onto a table and pushing for the latter's Hall of Fame induction. Spike Dudley wrestled in his last match in December 2015 and has since retired.

"Brotherly love. Spike for #WWEHOF 2023" Ray wrote.

Recent reports disclose the status of WWE Hall of Fame 2023

WWE has always followed a system where they announce inductees ahead of the show, most notably even the headliner.

The lack of announcements this close to the show has led to a lot of people wondering if the ceremony will be canceled this year. However, as per reports, that is not the case.

One of the reasons the global juggernaut is following an unusual approach could be that Triple H wants a smaller card for WrestleMania this year. In a similar fashion, he may also want only a select few inductees for the Class of 2023.

Among the few names that have been rumored include Batista, The Great Muta, and the legendary ring announcer Lillian Garcia.

The Great Muta is set to retire later this month. His induction is believed to be a trade-off for WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura, who appeared for NOAH to wrestle Muta on January 1.

Batista, on the other hand, is an ideal fit to headline the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. His original induction was planned for 2020. However, due to the pandemic and subsequent cancelation of the ceremony that year, his induction was postponed.

The Animal wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 35 in a losing effort against Triple H.

