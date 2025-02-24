Bully Ray reacts after getting paired with disrespectful WWE prospect for new show

Bully Ray was paired with a disrespectful prospect for a new show. He has now reacted to the pairing.

Earlier this year, WWE announced its new show, "Legends and Future Greats," where rising WWE prospects would be paired with WWE legends to learn the ropes of the business. The show premiered on A&E on February 16. Over the weeks, several clips from the show have gone viral. Many of the prospects are trying to gain the approval of the legends who are mentoring them. One prospect in particular, BJ Ray, got off to a bad start. Ray has already gotten on the bad side of Bully Ray and The Undertaker due to his bad attitude towards them.

However, as luck would have it, Bully Ray now has to team up with BJ Ray as his mentee on "WWE Legends and Future Greats." The former tag team legend has taken to social media to share his thoughts on this pairing.

"FML on LFG 🤬 #WWELFG @WWEonAE @WWEonAE."

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out his tweet here:

Bully Ray scolded BJ Ray in a recent WWE LFG video

A recent video from WWE LFG showed BJ Ray offering Bully Ray a handshake. However, the WWE legend refused, saying that Ray had to earn it. Later in the video, BJ Ray addressed what he called "disrespect" from the ECW legend and said he was not going to be disrespected.

The former tag team champion addressed this and said that BJ Ray is doing what he thinks will work for him, but he needs to check his attitude.

"That was really good. I'm talking, you're not. As if you had like some kind of legit issue with me. You see, not only am I a successful professional wrestler, I'm a professional psychologist and poker player. This is not a high horse. I'm in two Hall of Fames and I have more championships than you have shower time. I'm glad that what you think is going to work for you, you're doing, so maybe you wanna think about the attitude moving forward during this show." [0:58 – 1:32]

It will be interesting to see how Bully Ray and BJ Ray coexist on WWE LFG in the coming weeks.

