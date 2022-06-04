Bully Ray jokes WWE SmackDown star's new gimmick "will never get over"

Following Shanky's new dancer persona on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his thoughts on the new gimmick.

Stemming from last week's episode, Shanky caused problems during his tag team match against Los Lotharios due to his dancing which resulted in their loss. Shanky aided Jinder Mahal's win during his bout against Humberto during tonight's show to make up for his teammate.

One-half of The Dudley Boyz took to social media to express his amusement for the Indian. He joked that dancing and acting like a fool wouldn't get him over and even included a GIF of him dancing.

"Acting the fool and dancing will never get over.🤣 Dance Shanky Dance!! #Smackdown"

Check out the tweet here:

Bully Ray @bullyray5150



Dance Shanky Dance!!

#Smackdown Acting the fool and dancing will never get over. 🤣Dance Shanky Dance!! Acting the fool and dancing will never get over. 🤣Dance Shanky Dance!! #Smackdown https://t.co/mKssxqO0t3

After the match concluded, the 30-years-old danced with Samantha Irvin outside the ring after his failed attempts to make Jinder dance with him.

Story continues below ad

Road Dogg and Hurricane Helms responds to Bully Ray's comments about Shanky; WWE fans react

It seems like Bubba wasn't the only Hall of Famer who was tuning in on tonight's episode. WWE Hall of Famer, Road Dogg, quickly replied to his former opponent and stated dancing like him (Bully Ray) won't get anybody over.

In addition, former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms also joined in on the fun and replied with his own GIF dance.

Check out the interaction here:

"Well...... dancing like YOU will never get over Bubba! @youdidntknowpod #OUDK #SMACKDOWN"

Story continues below ad

Fans then tweeted out their response to the matter. Check out the tweets below:

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Dancing gimmicks are not new for WWE Superstars. In the past, they were able to produce the likes of Brodus Clay (Tyrus) and Fandango, who became quite over to the fans during his run. For now, it seems like the Skyscraper's new gimmick is helping him gain attention from fans and legends alike.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far