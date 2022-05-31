Bully Ray reacts to WWE's tribute on Memorial Day

Former Tag Team Champion Bully Ray reacted to WWE's tribute to the armed forces on Memorial Day.

For those who are unaware of what Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, signifies, it is a day that honors all men and women who have sacrificed their lives while serving the United States. The Day is observed on the last Monday of May every year.

In honor of the special day, Vince McMahon's brand announced on social media that a portion of all sales today on their website will go towards Hire Heroes USA.

"To support our military heroes, Today @WWE is donating a portion of all sales on @WWEShop to @HireHeroesUSA in support of #MemorialDay. Go to @WWEShop today and make your purchase to support our nation's heroes," WWE Community tweeted.

The promotion also released a video on YouTube on May 28th in honor of the people who have died during military service for the U.S. Bully Ray took to Twitter to salute these wonderful gestures from the promotion. You can check out the tweet below:

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose pays tribute on Memorial Day

While popular superstars like John Cena, The Undertaker and Ric Flair have taken to social media to honor the armed forces on Memorial Day, none of their tweets were as powerful as Mandy Rose's.

The current NXT Women's Champion voiced her opinion about the price of freedom for those who currently live in the United States.

"Monday will be the most expensive holiday on the calendar. Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or drink with friends and family...is a debt...purchased by others. This is not about all who've served...that day comes in the fall. This one is in honor of those who paid in life and blood; whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids only remembered them from pictures. This isn't simply a day off. This is a day to remember - that others paid for every free breath you ever get to take. Freedom," Mandy Rose tweeted.

WWE and its superstars often go out of their way to support the armed forces of their country. These initiatives speak volumes about the promotion's work for society.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far