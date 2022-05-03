"I don't believe him" – WWE Hall of Famer on why Ricochet does not connect with the fans

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about the issue with current Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

The 33-year old won the IC title from Sami Zayn on the March 4 episode of SmackDown. The One and Only has been a fighting champion since then, defending the title against the likes of Lethal Lovers Los Lotharios, Jinder Mahal and the seven-footer Shanky.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray detailed that while Ricochet puts on amazing matches with his high spots, his mic work is letting him down. He also mentioned that the Intercontinental Champion struggles to connect with fans during his promos.

"People always want to know what's the problem with Ricochet? Why doesn't Ricochet connect? Why this, why that. He's so great in the ring. As a pro-wrestler, if you don't believe in what you're saying, I don't believe in what you're saying. Yes, you can do a great move. Everything he does in the ring is great. You're reacting to the move, You're not reacting to Ricochet. So then when Ricochet talks, that's when you need to react to somebody. Be emotionally invested in somebody. But I don't believe him when he talks," said Bully Ray. (From 7:42 - 8:24)

Ricochet defeated Shanky this past week on WWE SmackDown

Ricochet's most recent Intercontinental Championship defense came this past week, as he geared up to take on Shanky on SmackDown.

During the bout, Jinder Mahal made his presence felt at ringside as he tripped the fan-favorite and caused a distraction. The champion countered the giant to pick up a quick pinfall for the surprise win. After the match, The Modern Day Maharaja insulted his associate, and Shanky left the ring after he defiantly yelled at the former WWE Champion.

Are you enjoying Ricochet's title reign? Who do you want to see him face next. Sound off in the comments below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Bully Ray's comments? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier