Bully Ray says WWE may have plans for Roman Reigns to break a long-standing record

WWE legend Bully Ray feels Roman Reigns could become one of the longest-reigning world champions in the company's history.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 600 days, the longest reign in the title's history. Five superstars have held a world title longer than Reigns' current reign, with the likes of Bruno Sammartino (twice), Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Pedro Morales holding it for over 1000 days.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that WWE may be planning for Reigns to hold the title for a record number of days or at least break one of the records.

"I think he's fourth on the list [of longest-reigning world champions] right now. I know it's Bruno, Backlund, Hulk, Bruno again, and then Roman. That's some great company to be in. I think they're going to make an effort to get Roman to break one of those records and get him as high up there on the list as possible," Bully Ray said. [5:50 - 6:05]

The tag team legend also went on about how WWE will look to book Reigns in a way that extends his longevity.

"And that's why I think you see Roman cutting a promo in a place like Trenton, saying, 'This is probably going to be the last time I'm here,' 'cause I think they're going to be very selective of where Roman works moving forward. They're going to try to book him in the smartest of ways to keep him champion for the longest amount of time and wring every ounce of longevity out of him they possibly can." [6:06 - 6:37]

The Hall of Famer was also surprised to hear that some fans may be tired of The Bloodline storyline.

WWE's Roman Reigns may main event Money in the Bank and SummerSlam

WWE's next premium live event, Hell in a Cell, may not feature a men's world title match as The Tribal Chief is not scheduled to appear on the show.

However, Roman Reigns could reportedly main event both Money in the Bank and SummerSlam, as per a recent report from Brad Shepard.

Randy Orton or Riddle could be possible opponents for The Tribal Chief at either of the shows. Reigns did not defend his title at the WrestleMania Backlash show as well.

