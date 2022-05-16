WWE has reportedly chosen Roman Reigns' next opponent

Recent reports suggest that either Randy Orton or Riddle will be the next contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief is yet to defend his undisputed world title after unifying the WWE and Universal Titles at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar. Although he competed at WrestleMania Backlash, it was in a six-man tag team match. He is currently not scheduled for Hell in a Cell next month.

According to Brad Shepard, WWE has plans for Reigns to headline Money In The Bank and SummerSlam. The two events will take place in July this year.

The report also mentions that the higher-ups are considering Randy Orton and Riddle as one of the upcoming contenders for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

RK-Bro are currently involved in a feud with The Bloodline. The RAW Tag Team Champions are set to face The Usos in a Winners Take All tag team title unification match on SmackDown next week.

It is possible that the outcome of the match on the blue brand will define the path towards one of the RK-Bro members challenging Reigns for his title.

Roman Reigns will reportedly work fewer dates in WWE moving forward

The Head of the Table is perhaps the biggest star in the entire company right now, and he's the top champion of both brands.

According to recent reports, Reigns has signed a new contract similar to what Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan had in WWE.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward.



It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off.



He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ. Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward.It's not expected for Roman to take extended time off. He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ. https://t.co/Pjnb9nopkc

This means that he'll be making fewer house show appearances, but he'll still be competing in major premium live events such as SummerSlam. He isn't currently scheduled to compete at WWE Hell in a Cell, but plans could change.

What do you make of Orton or Riddle potentially facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title? Let us know in the comments section below.

