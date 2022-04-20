Bully Ray says top babyface was booed on WWE RAW; explains the reason why

WWE legend Bully Ray thinks that a small portion of the audience on this week's RAW booed Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes opened WWE RAW this past week, where Seth Rollins told him that the former would face a mystery opponent later in the night. The undisclosed adversary turned out to be Kevin Owens, who lost the match after being counted out.

On the Busted Open show, Bully Ray explained why Cody Rhodes was booed by some audience members on RAW. The show took place in Buffalo, NY.

"This is why I said, in the main event last night, I felt that people were quiet last night. I don't think they were really immersed in Cody in the beginning. I felt that they should have been behind him that much more but they weren't because I feel like they were split with Kevin (Owens) out there. Then Kevin hits a legal, very cool-looking, ultra-violent superplex off the top and Cody gets his leg on the bottom rope. I'm telling you, when I watched it last night, I was smacked in the face and in the ears by the boos. Did I hear every single person in Buffalo booing Cody getting his foot on the bottom rope? Absolutely not.

The WWE Hall of Famer continued to elaborate on Cody's angle, which received adverse reactions from the WWE Universe:

"But I heard enough boos to know that a US wrestling audience does not appreciate a babyface using the bottom rope as an out, especially when they get hit with a legitimate move," said Bully Ray. [From 7:08 to 8:12]

Cody Rhodes made one major mistake on RAW, as per an ex-WWE writer

Former WWE personality Vince Russo said that Rhodes' back was against the hard camera during some parts of his promo. The veteran feels this production mistake would've driven Vince McMahon crazy at the back.

"During a good portion of this promo, bro, Cody's back is to the hard camera. It's like, bro, really?You learn that on the first day of the job, and I was like, bro, seriously? Vince had to be throwing a fit in the back," said Russo.

WWE @WWE



KO just walked out on the match with What did @WWERollins just say to @FightOwensFight ?!KO just walked out on the match with @CodyRhodes and accepts the count-out loss on #WWERaw What did @WWERollins just say to @FightOwensFight?!KO just walked out on the match with @CodyRhodes and accepts the count-out loss on #WWERaw! https://t.co/RFfLZnAg2E

Rhodes got a loud reaction from the crowd during his promo with Seth Rollins at the start of the show, with many "Cody" chants going around the arena. It will be interesting to see how the American Nightmare is booked heading into his match at WrestleMania Backlash.

What do you think about Cody's run in WWE thus far? Sound off in the comments below.

