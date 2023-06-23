Bully Ray says former WWE Superstar spent most of his career "watching on the monitor"

Hall of Famer Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) savagely shut off a former WWE Superstar on social media and gave him a taste of his own medicine.

In a recent re-surfaced video on Twitter, a user shared a clip of the return of Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley to WWE RAW on August 24, 2015. This fan also stated how thunderously and fiercely the audience reacted to the reception of The Dudley Boyz next to The New Day.

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona) retweeted the video stating he was in the locker room watching the monitor. According to Cardona, Bully Ray and his tag team partner did not receive a loud pop.

The 51-year-old legend left no stone unturned to roast Cardona over the insult of The Dudley Boyz. Bubba Ray Dudley asserted that the former WWE Superstar spent most of his pro wrestling career in the locker room watching the monitor instead of the squared circle.

"You've spent the majority of your career 'watching on the monitor,' Ray wrote.

Bully Ray called out Edge on his 25th anniversary in WWE

Since the WWE Universe is celebrating the silver jubilee of Edge (real name Adam Copeland) in the Stamford-based promotion, Matt Cardona sent him his good wishes.

The former WWE Superstar also tweeted that he wouldn't have been here today if it wasn't for the Rated-R Superstar. However, one-half of The Dudley Boyz slammed Edge in response to Cardona's tweet.

"So Edge is responsible for bringing you in?!? Ugh…f**k you Adam," Bubba Ray Dudley wrote.

Zack Ryder and Bully Ray are currently firing shots at one other on Twitter, and there appears to be not much truce in sight. The two men will square off at Battleground Championship Wrestling's Legends Never Die show on July 1, 2023.

