"F**k you Adam" - Why did Bully Ray send a profane message to Edge on Twitter?

Edge was recently on the receiving end of a profane in-character message from his former rival, Bully Ray, on Twitter.

Matt Cardona and Bully Ray are currently taking shots at each other on Twitter, and there seems to be no end in sight. The two stars are scheduled to face on July 1 at the Battleground Championship Wrestling's Legends Never Die show.

Edge's character recently completed 25 years in pro wrestling after he took up the name in 1998. The Hall of Famer's fans celebrated the occasion on social media. Matt Cardona also put up a tweet stating that he wouldn't be here today if he hadn't been for the Rated-R Superstar.

Bully Ray noticed Cardona's heartfelt tweet and took a shot at Copeland in his response.

"So Edge is responsible for bringing you in?!? Ugh…f**k you Adam."

Edge and Bully Ray were arch-rivals back in the day

Back in the early 2000s, WWE's tag team division was on fire, and fans were being treated to incredible action-packed bouts on a regular basis. Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Dudley Boyz were WWE's top three tandems at the time.

The three teams collided at back-to-back WrestleMania events in 2000 and 2001. Edge and Christian were victorious on both occasions. Back in 2020, Bully Ray heaped massive praise on his former WWE rival shortly after he lost to Randy Orton.

"Now we get to something completely different with Edge. We get backstory, we get history, we get friendship, we get family. We get all of this stuff coming to a head, and what do we have with him that we don’t have with almost the entire WWE roster? An emotional connection. A love, a relationship. We look at him with our hearts, not with our brains. This is our guy."

The veteran is currently a SmackDown-exclusive star after he was drafted to the blue brand during the 2023 WWE Draft.

