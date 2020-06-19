Bully Ray takes a shot at Randy Orton, praises Edge

Edge returned to in-ring competition at Royal Rumble 2020 after 9 years

Edge and Randy Orton faced each other at Backlash in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Edge vs Orton

Randy Orton and Edge squared off against each other at Backlash recently in a match that was dubbed The Greatest Wrestling Match even before the match had taken place. Now it may not have been the greatest match ever but it was surely one of the best ones to have taken place recently.

Both men made sure that they focus on telling a story inside a ring instead of relying on big moves and shock value.

Former 10-time Hardcore Champion Bully Ray talked about the match on the Busted Open Radio podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer said that it was an '8-star' match and further added that Randy Orton needed Edge to bring him to the next level.

While talking about Orton, here is what Bully Ray said:

Randy was in the ring with guys that were quote unquote beneath him. Meaning they were always trying to work up to Randy Orton’s level; or guys that were on the same level with him, where Randy could just do this blind” Bully Ray continued. “It’s just wrestling match after wrestling match. Generic story after generic story. (H/T: SEScoops)

Bully Ray, who has shared the ring with Edge multiple times in his career, further went on to heap praise on the Rater R Superstar. Ray believes that it was because of Edge that Randy Orton came out of a rut.

Now we get to something completely different with Edge. We get backstory, we get history, we get friendship, we get family. We get all of this stuff coming to a head, and what do we have with Edge that we don’t have with almost the entire WWE roster? An emotional connection. A love, a relationship. We look at Edge with our hearts, not with our brains. This is our guy.

Edge vs Randy Orton 3?

The two men hold one victory over each other since Edge made his comeback at Royal Rumble 2020, so it is imperative that they'll have a rubber match. But with Edge out due to injury, it looks like the third match in their saga will have to wait for the time being.