Bully Ray says AEW stars' WWE return at WrestleMania was "Stone Cold-esque"

WWE legend Bully Ray thinks Hardy Boyz's return at WrestleMania 33 is the greatest in the megaevent's history.

At WrestleMania 33 in 2017, the Hardys returned to WWE for the first time since 2009 to rapturous applause from fans. After returning, Jeff stayed in WWE for four years, while Matt left in 2020. Both brothers are presently in AEW, with Jeff debuting last week on Dynamite.

On the latest Busted Open show, the panel discussed the greatest WrestleMania returns of all time. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray picked Hardy Boyz's return at WrestleMania in 2017:

"I'm picking the Hardy's because of the response to their return. I always say, 'you don't have to watch with your eyes, you just have to listen with your ears to know if something was successful in wrestling or not.' Go back and watch the Hardy's entrance. The minute The New Day just kind of lay out and there's a silence in the arena and the Hardy's music hits and the tron hits, it's Stone Cold-esque with that response. We've got about 65-70,000 people going absolutely buck-wild for a homegrown WWE act that will be over until the day they die." (from 11:09 to 11:49)

Bully Ray feels there hasn't been a more significant return in tag team history than the Hardy's at WrestleMania 33. He also compared their entrance to the legendary Road Warriors entrance at Wembley.

Jeff Hardy has his sights on a former WWE star in AEW

Following his AEW debut, Jeff Hardy teased a feud with former rival CM Punk, with whom he had a memorable rivalry in 2009. During a recent meet-and-greet session, Jeff said he's excited about the possibility of getting in the ring with Punk:

“Very excited, for sure. There’s so much history there, you know?"

Hardy's third and final world title win in WWE came against CM Punk at Night of Champions 2009 in an exciting match between the two legends.

