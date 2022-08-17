Bully Ray says recently returned WWE stars need to improve their in-ring work 

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have to tweak and improve their in-ring ability.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky debuted on the main roster last month at WWE's SummerSlam show alongside Bayley. The two former NXT stars are part of a faction led by the Role Model.

On a recent episode of Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said that he feels the two WWE Superstars can be successful on the main roster but will have to "tighten their screws" and perform better in the ring.

"Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have some work to do in the ring. It's good that they're back, blah, blah, blah, but they have some work to do in the ring. I hope that... you see, what happens to a lot of talent is in NXT there's a level of comfort. But then when you get to the main roster, you realize, 'Hey, this is the real world of pro wrestling and there's a gun to your head.' So I've seen Dakota and Iyo, I've seen their in-ring stuff on the main roster, they have to tighten their screws," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray continued:

"I think they can be successful together in their own right, But they've got some work to do." [From 17:14 to 17:50]

Mark Henry, who was also on the podcast, praised Iyo Sky's match with Mercedes Martinez on NXT and wants to see her return to that style of wrestling.

Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky have a chance of winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

The women's tag team titles have been dormant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out. The new champions will be crowned soon with the introduction of the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Kai and Sky have progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament after they defeated Tamina and Dana Brooke on RAW last week. They will face Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the semi-finals next week on RAW.

Kai, Sky and Bayley will also face Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match at next month's Clash at the Castle show.

