"I definitely don't want to see" - Bully Ray on a high-profile WWE SummerSlam title match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, doesn't want to see a match between Bobby Lashley and Theory.

Theory confronted Lashley on this past week's RAW, where he confirmed that he will get a rematch at WWE's SummerSlam show, where the United States title will be on the line. Theory lost the title to Lashley at last week's Money in the Bank show.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open show, said that Lashley and Theory shouldn't face off again and he would like to instead see Theory in a match with John Cena.

"I definitely don't want to see anything between Theory and Lashley. I believe that they had to get the strap off of Theory for a reason, the reason being the Money in the Bank briefcase. That briefcase means more to him than the US Championship. And the US Championship around Bobby's waist is definitely a good idea. I want to see the return of John Cena. Wouldn't be interesting if John Cena was to somehow get the Money in the Bank briefcase away from Austin Theory?" asked Bully Ray. [From 21:45 to 22:18]

The Hall of Famer said that Lashley losing the US title to Theory at SummerSlam wouldn't be a good move for him.

What are the other matches confirmed for WWE SummerSlam?

Apart from the Theory-Lashley match for the US title, there will be another high-profile rematch at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE television on June 17 on SmackDown and confronted Roman Reigns, setting up one final match between the two for SummerSlam.

Happy Corbin accepted Pat McAfee's challenge for a match at SummerSlam after weeks of it being teased on SmackDown. Another match that's been teased for The Biggest Party of the Summer is between two former tag team partners - The Miz and Logan Paul.

