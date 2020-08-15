On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles was seen backstage with a man who was on a computer, trying to determine the next contender for the belt. Fans might have noticed that the man who was shown on WWE TV is none other than former IMPACT Wrestling star, Abyss.

Soon after the segments featuring Styles and Abyss (going by the moniker of Joseph Parks) aired, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to Twitter and posted an interesting thought in regards to Parks' appearance. Ray stated that it will take WWE Chairman Vince McMahon about 5 minutes to fall in love with Abyss' on-screen work. Check out the tweet below:

Its gonna take VKM about 5 min to fall in love with Abyss/Joseph Park on screen work.#SmackDownOnFox @BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 15, 2020

This was Abyss' first appearance on WWE TV

Abyss/Joseph Parks spent the better part of his career in Impact Wrestling. He won the NWA World Championship during his stint in the company, and also won several other mid-card belts. Abyss was honored by IMPACT Wrestling with a Hall of Fame induction in 2018, for his contributions towards the business.

As for Bully Ray's prediction, only time will tell what Vince McMahon thinks of Abyss' work, and whether we will see more of him on WWE TV moving forward.