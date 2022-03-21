"A genius" - Bully Ray says top WWE Superstar doesn't get the credit he deserves

WWE legend Bully Ray feels that Brock Lesnar doesn't get enough credit for being a genius.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a breath of fresh air with his new babyface gimmick since his return last year. Lesnar is currently in an exciting feud with Roman Reigns, which will culminate in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 38 next month.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray discussed Brock Lesnar's current feud with Roman Reigns, where he highlighted the importance of Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer stated that both Lesnar and Reigns are smart individuals, but the presence of Heyman as a sounding board is invaluable.

He lavished praise on Lesnar, calling the WWE Champion a "genius" as he possesses a brilliant wrestling mind:

"Both (Reigns and Lesnar) are very smart. Brock is a genius. Brock does not get enough credit. Brock is a genius when it comes to the wrestling business - what you should do, what you shouldn't do, when it's time to sell, not sell... I can't say enough good things about Brock." (From 26:50 to 27:08)

Bully Ray thinks that the trio of Lesnar, Reigns, and Heyman have a great "recipe" for the story that they're telling, ahead of WrestleMania 38.

The Undertaker on how Brock Lesnar is different to the rest of the WWE roster

The Phenom knows what it feels like to get in the ring with Lesnar and he recently explained what separates The Beast Incarnate from the rest.

"Brock has a completely different aura to him than most talent. Some of that, I think, has to do with his crossover from MMA and then back into the wrestling world," said The Deadman.

'Taker also said that he's pleased to see Lesnar show a different side of his character as a babyface. But the WWE Champion is still incredibly physical in the ring, as per The Phenom.

