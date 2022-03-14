The Undertaker finally comments on Brock Lesnar's babyface character

Ahead of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' highly-anticipated WrestleMania clash, The Undertaker gave his predictions for the match. He analyzed what made his former rivals exceptional performers in WWE.

Taker also reacted to Brock Lesnar's babyface character and was glad that the Beast Incarnate was enjoying his newfound role.

While The Deadman appreciated "Happy Brock," he was confident that Lesnar was the same suplex machine after entering the squared circle for his matches.

Here's what The Undertaker had to say about his former WrestleMania opponent:

"On a personal aspect of happy Brock, I mean, it's cool to see that he is having fun. I mean, to get that much of personality out of Brock, you can tell that he is having fun with what he is doing. But, at 'ding, ding, ding,' Brock is Brock. Somebody's going to get suplexed. I mean, it's just, you know. You count on the sun rising and the sun setting. You can count on Brock suplexing somebody really rough," stated The Undertaker. [2:30 - 2:55]

The Undertaker says Brock Lesnar was one of the most physical superstars he's wrestled

The Undertaker is all too familiar with Brock Lesnar's in-ring work as the duo have competed in a few hard-hitting matches at different stages in their careers.

The Phenom highlighted Lesnar's MMA background and commended the WWE Champion's ability to put on physically intense bouts. The Undertaker even admitted that Lesnar was able to push him to a level that other wrestlers rarely achieve:

"Brock has a completely different aura to him than most talent. Some of that, I think, has to do with his crossover from MMA and then back into the wrestling world," said Undertaker. "But you know, with Brock, you're about to be in a really physical match. He was able to do things to me physically that most guys haven't been able to do; he is just that strong a guy and has that different kind of presence." [0:22 - 0:54]

