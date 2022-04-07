Bully Ray accuses WWE of forcing fans to hate two top Superstars

Bully Ray is not happy that WWE is trying to force fans to hate Edge and Becky Lynch when they're both loved by fans.

Edge turned heel earlier this year in WWE and also debuted a new faction this past week, joining hands with Damian Priest. Becky Lynch, meanwhile, turned heel after she returned at SummerSlam and defeated Bianca Belair.

On the Busted Open show following this week's RAW, Bully Ray was not pleased about WWE turning Edge heel and thinks that fans will not buy it. The Hall of Famer feels that The Rated-R Superstar is a beloved figure, especially with the journey he has had. Bully Ray also said that turning Becky Lynch heel was not a good move as fans still like her.

"The WWE will force a lot of stuff on us. They are forcing me to hate Edge. I don't hate Edge. And it's not because Mark (Bully Ray's real name) and Adam (Edge's real name) are friends. It's because Mark doesn't want to hate the character of Edge. There's nothing hateable about... his real-life story is too, too real to ever hate him. Becky Lynch. I don't want to hate Becky. I like Becky. There's nothing about Becky that I hate. Stop forcing me to hate people. There's plenty of people around that we can get real heat, steam, hatred on. Don't give me uber babyfaces. I'm talking as a fan here," said Bully Ray. [25:30 to 26:30]

The Hall of Famer feels that the company's reasoning for turning Edge heel is to help younger Superstars like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley - who is also rumored to be part of Edge's faction - learn from The Rated-R Superstar.

Former WWE personality also pointed out major issue with Edge's heel run and his recent promo

On this week's Legion of RAW, former Vince Russo was critical of Edge's promo, and felt that it was archaic and the fans mocked it.

You've got a huge star, Edge, in the ring. But Edge's promo is so heel, 70s wrestling, 'Look at all these sheep!' So now, there is no heat. They (fans) are laughing at it because they are now chanting, 'We are sheep.' So, bro, they are literally making fun of you for what you're saying," said Russo.

Edge has added a new theme as well as new ring gear as part of his presentation as a heel. Since turning heel, he has had one match, which came against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38.

