"One of the best wrestlers" - Bully Ray says WWE star is the most underutilized talent in pro wrestling

WWE legend Bully Ray feels that it is impossible to have a bad match with Cesaro and that he has been underutilized in the company.

On the recent Busted Open Master's Class podcast, the panel, consisting of WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry, and veteran Tommy Dreamer, discussed the most underutilized male stars in pro wrestling.

Bully Ray argued that multi-time tag team champion Cesaro is one of the best in the ring and has not been utilized to his full potential.

"Most underutilized talent, to me, is Cesaro," said Bully Ray. (From 8:28 to 8:32)

The WWE legend explained why the Swiss Cyborg is massively underutilized and what could've been done better with him in the company.

"Cesaro is a workhorse. Cesaro is one of the best wrestlers, but most importantly, one of the best workers on the planet. It's impossible to have a bad match with Cesaro. Go back and watch the matches that Cesaro and Cena had years ago. The one thing that impressed me - and Mark (Henry), you'll probably be able to understand better than even myself or Tommy (Dreamer) - it's the muscular endurance. 20, 25, 30 minutes deep, when John Cena is doing things like jumping off the top rope - and John Cena is what, 235 to 250 pounds of solid muscle, that's moving at you, very rapidly - and Cesaro would catch him out of mid-air, throw him on top of his shoulders. You need incredible muscular endurance to do that first of all, and then to execute the move safely," said Bully Ray. (From 8:54 to 9:56)

Bully Ray argued that it wasn't Cesaro's "muscular endurance" that made him an underutilized talent, but his abilities in the ring that made him one of the best. He suggested that young superstars be put in the ring with Cesaro to help build them up in the company.

WWE veteran feels the company has "killed" Cesaro's push many times

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell thinks that Vince McMahon and co. have not used Cesaro well, who he feels is a great athlete.

"I mean, that guy, they killed him more times. He didn't have another life, they killed him 9 times already and he's just there. Great guy too, what an athlete and they use him to put guys over," said Mantell.

The Swiss Superstar has been with WWE for over a decade but has just one singles title to his name - the United States Championship, which he won way back in 2012.

