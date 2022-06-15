Bully Ray says WWE Superstars should attack top heel each week to help injured star

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (a.k.a Bubba Ray Dudley) thinks that RAW stars should attack Seth Rollins and dedicate it to Cody Rhodes to help the injured star when he returns.

This past week on WWE RAW, AJ Styles, who is a babyface on the brand, attacked Seth Rollins backstage and said he did it for Cody Rhodes. Rollins had viciously attacked Rhodes a week earlier, despite The American Nightmare suffering a painful pec injury.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested that WWE should keep the Cody Rhodes story alive by having babyfaces attack Seth Rollins on RAW. He feels that the strategy could keep fans invested in The American Nightmare.

"And I think that every single time we see Seth Rollins in some kind of interview in the ring, another babyface should be taking a swipe for him and say the same thing, 'That's for Cody.' Show how the entire locker room - hell, you know what - maybe a heel or two, maybe if there's a tweener heel or a shades of grey heel out there, smack Seth upside his head and say, 'That's for Cody.'," said the Hall of Famer. [3:05 - 3:58]

He went on to say that this will be helpful in taking Rhodes seriously when he returns and will also help to elevate Rollins as a heel.

Bully Ray also feels that The American Nightmare could return much earlier than the nine months that WWE announced he would be out for.

What happened between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles on WWE RAW?

The Visionary, in a backstage interview on the red brand, said that he wasn't sorry for his actions the previous week when he attacked Cody Rhodes. He claimed that he was protecting The American Nightmare from himself.

After announcing his intentions for Money in the Bank, he was attacked by Styles, who punched him right across the jaw and told him, "This was for Cody."

The two then had a fast-paced, action-filled match, where Rollins won over The Phenomenal One and earned a spot in the men's MITB ladder match. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Styles and Rollins plays out in the weeks to come.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and give a H/T Sportskeeda.

