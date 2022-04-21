"Thank you, see you down the road” - Bully Ray on his departure from WWE in 2005

Bully Ray recently opened up about the circumstances surrounding his initial departure from WWE.

The Dudley Boyz had a successful run in WWE between 1999 and 2005. The former multi-time tag team champions feuded with various stars during their career, including Christian and Edge and The Hardy Boyz.

On the latest episode of the Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin, Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, made an appearance and spoke about his career. When talking about their initial exit from the company, Dudley had this to say:

“We’ve been warriors for you for six years. We’ve done everything you’ve asked. Yes, maybe I can be a little bit difficult to do business with at times, but that’s only the best interest of business.’ I’m not a yes man. We just couldn’t come to an agreement on money, and that was it. Thank you, see you down the road.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bully Ray and D-Von, together known as The Dudley Boyz are 10-time WWE Tag Team Champions. In 2015, they returned for a short run where they challenged The New Day.

Bully Ray says WWE is different from other companies

Bully and D-Von have worked for various companies such as ECW and TNA. During the same session, he expressed how WWE is different from other companies he has worked with in the past:

“There were degrees of accountability in other companies, but never that type of accountability. I loved it. I enjoyed it. This is all personally I ever needed. I don’t chase the hug. I don’t sit in the hallway and wait for Vince to pass just so he can say, ‘good job tonight, pal!’ so I have a good 300-mile drive from Sheboygan to Madison. He’s gonna let you know. If he’s not happy, he’ll call you over. [h/t WrestlingInc]

They last wrestled at SummerSlam 2016 where they lost to Sami Zayn and Neville. In 2018, Bubba Ray and D-Von were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as The Dudley Boyz.

Do you think The Dudley Boyz will be back for another run? Let us know what you think and comment below!

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Dudley Boyz back in WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell