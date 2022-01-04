"Book it" - WWE Hall of Famer teases appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Could WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray be an upcoming guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions?

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions is one of the most popular original programs that WWE has. The WWE Network recently took to social media to ask the WWE Universe who they would like to see as a future guest on the program.

This got WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray to respond to the tweet, putting his name in the hat to be a guest on Steve Austin's show.

"Book it," Bully Ray tweeted.

Could The Dudley Boyz be a guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions?

While most of Bully Ray's singles success came outside WWE, The Dudley Boyz tag team had a legendary run in WWE while "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was there.

There has yet to be a tag team featured on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, and The Dudley Boyz would be a perfect fit to be the first team on the show.

Between The Dudley Boyz run in WWE, ECW, and IMPACT Wrestling there would be plenty of interesting topics to cover and fans could be sure that the conversations would make it a can't miss episode.

Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions debuted on the WWE Network back in 2019 with an unprecedented discussion with The Undertaker at the time, which most likely opened the door for The Deadman to make countless other sit-down media appearances since.

Will The Dudley Boyz appear on Broken Skull Sessions this year? We'll find out soon enough.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Bully Ray campaigning to be on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions? Do you think The Dudley Boyz would be a better fit? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Should The Dudley Boyz appear on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Session? Yes No 5 votes so far