Bully Ray wants WWE legend to challenge Roman Reigns right after match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) feels that The Rock should not be involved in the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania, if The People's Champion is at The Show of Shows.

Reigns and Lesnar are set to main event WWE's showpiece event, WrestleMania, headlining night two of the event. At the show, they will put their titles on the line and they will be unified at the marquee event.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray talked about a post-match angle he'd like to see after the clash between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The Hall of Famer says The Rock should come out and challenge The Tribal Chief for a match at WrestleMania 39:

"If you're gonna have The Rock at WrestleMania this year as a surprise - and that's one hell of a surprise - '(imitates The Rock) If you smell,' that's one hell of a surprise. If Roman goes over (wins) in your main event, I'd hit Rock's music and have that face-to-face right after the match. And I'd have Rocky challenge Roman in Texas for SoFi (WrestleMania 39 venue) next year. Just like they did with Rock and Cena, they knew what the main event was a year out."

Bully Ray added that he wouldn't want The Rock to get involved in the actual match:

"If The Rock was there, that's what I would do. I don't want Rock getting involved in the match, I don't want any chicanery with him, tripping somebody up. If he's there, I want that challenge - I want face-to-face, family vs. family, blood vs. blood, 'Head of the Table, I challenge you next year." (From 22:40 to 23:35)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 896 days since The Rock’s last WWE appearance 🤯 896 days since The Rock’s last WWE appearance 🤯 https://t.co/rDp0YpznQP

The Rock hasn't appeared on WWE television since 2019, when he had a segment with Becky Lynch on SmackDown.

What did The Rock say about a match with The Tribal Chief in WWE?

The Great One has discussed the possibility of facing Reigns and is open to the idea of stepping in the ring with the Universal Champion.

"We stay very close, myself and Roman Reigns, and I'm very happy and very proud with the work he is doing as well as The Usos, my other family members. Those guys will continue to do what they're doing and we'll see down the road," said the legend.

Reigns will headline WrestleMania for the sixth time next month when he steps in the ring with Lesnar, and could make it three in a row if he faces The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

